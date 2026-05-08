Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $2 million

The new single-family residence located at 476 West Vallette Street in Elmhurst was sold on April 16, for $2 million, or $506 per square foot.

The home, built in 2024, has an interior space of 3,949 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family home at 548 South Fairview Avenue, sold in April, for $1.74 million, a price per square foot of $503.

· In March, a single-family house at 469 South Sunnyside Avenue sold for $2.15 million, a price per square foot of $552. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 722 South Berkley Avenue, in April, a 1,740-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.69 million, a price per square foot of $968.