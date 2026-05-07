Single-family home sells for $705,113 in Plainfield

The single-family home located at 11300 South Highland Drive in Plainfield was sold on April 22, for $705,113, or $223 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,165 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 11,876 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 2,000-square-foot single-family house at 11316 South Maplewood Drive in Plainfield, sold in July 2025, for $505,000, a price per square foot of $253. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 11319 South Maplewood Drive in Plainfield, in December 2025, a 2,302-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· In March 2025, a 1,598-square-foot single-family home at 24301 South Greenberg Court in Plainfield sold for $428,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.