Single-family home in Elmhurst sells for $682,000

A single-family house located at 696 South Prospect Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on April 15.

The 1,954-square-foot house, built in 1948, was sold for $682,000, or $349 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 10,019 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family home at 637 South Prospect Avenue in Elmhurst, sold in March, for $995,000, a price per square foot of $460.

· In March, a single-family residence at 878 South Parkside Avenue in Elmhurst sold for $601,000, a price per square foot of $515.