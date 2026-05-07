Four-bedroom home in Oswego goes for $585,000

A single-family home located at 316 Ash Grove Lane in Oswego changed owners on April 29.

The 2,891-square-foot house, built in 2000, was sold for $585,000, or $202 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,647-square-foot single-family house at 218 Willowwood Drive, sold in August 2025, for $625,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 2,374-square-foot single-family residence at 201 Willowwood Drive sold for $439,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 238 Willowwood Drive, in March, a 2,949-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.