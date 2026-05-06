Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

Single-family home sells in Kankakee for $165,000

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

The single-family residence located at 957 South 7th Avenue in Kankakee was sold on April 21. The purchase price was $165,000.

The property’s lot measures 7,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Kankakee have also recently been purchased:

· At 961 South 8th Avenue, in April 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $183,000.

· In April, a single-family residence at 1075 South 7th Avenue sold for $160,000.

· A single-family residence at 1064 South 7th Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $88,000.

Real EstateUnited Robots