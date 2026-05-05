Three-bedroom house in Joliet goes for $325,000

A single-family home located at 958 Campbell Street in Joliet changed ownership on April 20.

The 1,440-square-foot home, built in 1916, was sold for $325,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,457 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 117 North William Street, in May 2025, a 1,664-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $165,000, a price per square foot of $99.

· In February, a 1,592-square-foot single-family house at 1000 Oneida Street sold for $195,000, a price per square foot of $122.

· A 1,056-square-foot single-family residence at 911 Richmond Street, sold in December 2025, for $263,000, a price per square foot of $249.