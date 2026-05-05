Single-family home sells in Joliet for $325,000

A 1,620-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1962, has changed hands.

The house at 2408 Meridian Drive in Joliet was sold on April 20 for $325,000, or $201 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,871 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 2412 Nuclear Drive, sold in March, for $224,500, a price per square foot of $174.

· At 2420 Satellite Drive, in July 2025, a 1,232-square-foot single-family home was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $256.

· In April 2025, a 1,304-square-foot single-family residence at 2419 Cosmic Drive sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $222.