Sale closed in Batavia: $815,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home has changed hands.

The home at 348 Branson Drive in Batavia was sold on April 24. The purchase price was $815,000.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a single-family residence at 222 Trentt Drive sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 441 Freedlund Course, sold in February, for $558,500.

· At 430 Schroeder Trail, in February, a single-family house was sold for $616,500.