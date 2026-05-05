Sale closed in Barrington: $2.8 million for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 300 Donlea Road in Barrington changed ownership on April 22.

The 1,976-square-foot house, built in 1957, was sold for $2.8 million, or $1,417 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9.5 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· An 11,968-square-foot single-family residence at 273 Donlea Road in Barrington, sold in September 2025, for $2.1 million, a price per square foot of $175. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In February 2025, an 8,196-square-foot single-family home at 280 Otis Road in Barrington sold for $2.62 million, a price per square foot of $320. The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.