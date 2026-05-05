Residential home sells for $575,000 in Algonquin

A residential property located at 2660 Harnish Drive in Algonquin changed owners on April 21.

The 2,140-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $575,000, or $269 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property occupies a lot of 12,467 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been sold nearby:

· A residential property at 2621 Harnish Drive, sold in September 2025, for $525,000.

· At 720 Fairview Way Drive, in March, a 3,393-square-foot residential property was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $113. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a residential property at 601 Woods Creek Lane sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.