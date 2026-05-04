Three-bedroom home sells in Richmond for $440,000

The single-family house located at 5406 West Valley Drive in Richmond was sold on April 16, for $440,000, or $197 per square foot.

The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,232 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,150 square feet.

Other homes in Richmond that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,185-square-foot single-family residence at 5414 West May Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $225,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· At 5503 West May Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,383-square-foot single-family home was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $228.

· In June 2025, a 1,684-square-foot single-family home at 5304 West Valley Drive sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.