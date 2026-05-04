Single-family home in Lockport goes for $580,000

A 2,089-square-foot single-family home, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The house at 1336 Tralee Lane in Lockport was sold on April 17 for $580,000, or $278 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,522 square feet.

Other homes in Lockport that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,416-square-foot single-family residence at 1012 North Glenmore Street, sold in December 2025, for $486,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· In August 2025, a 1,918-square-foot single-family house at 17164 Alpine Lane sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· At 1350 Key West Drive, in September 2025, a 2,119-square-foot single-family home was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $229.