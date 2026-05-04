Single-family home built in 1901 in Ottawa sells for $370,000

A 2,653-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1901, has changed hands.

The home at 314 Congress Street in Ottawa was sold on April 17 for $370,000, or $139 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 7,247 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,929-square-foot single-family residence at 420 East Main Street, sold in April 2025, for $205,000, a price per square foot of $106.

· In March 2025, a 1,478-square-foot single-family residence at 529 Pearl Street sold for $311,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· At 540 Pearl Street, in April, a 3,303-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $141.