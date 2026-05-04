Sale closed in Dixon: $525,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 117 Fox Trot in Dixon changed owners on April 9.

The 4,510-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $525,000, or $116 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the building features three parking spots. The property’s lot measures 0.7 acres.

Other homes in Dixon have recently been sold nearby:

· At 132 Fox Trot, in October 2025, a 2,754-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $142.

· A 3,707-square-foot single-family residence at 301 Fieldstone Lane, sold in October 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $132.

· In September 2025, a 1,676-square-foot single-family residence at 401 Deer Chase sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $230.