Four-bedroom house sells in Elmhurst for $2.15 million

A 3,702-square-foot single-family home, built in 2026, has changed hands.

The new home at 147 North Myrtle Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on April 10 for $2.15 million, or $581 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,405 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 146 North Walnut Street in Elmhurst, in April, a 3,237-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.46 million, a price per square foot of $449.

· In April, a single-family house at 110 North Elm Avenue in Elmhurst sold for $1.39 million, a price per square foot of $379. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.