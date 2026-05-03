What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Lee County / Whiteside in the week of April 20?

A single-family home in Dixon that sold for $405,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 16 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $166,625, or $147 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $405,000, single-family home at 376 Kilgore Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 376 Kilgore Road in Dixon. The price was $405,000. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 2,215 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The deal was finalized on March 30.

2. $315,000, three-bedroom home at 2451 Palmer Road

A 1,568-square-foot single-family home at 2451 Palmer Road in Albany has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000, $201 per square foot. The house was built in 2018. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 2.

3. $305,000, single-family home at 756 Marine Drive

The single-family residence at 756 Marine Drive in Dixon has new owners. The price was $305,000. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,846 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $165. The transaction was completed on April 1.

4. $165,000, single-family home at 602 Glenwood Drive

The single-family residence at 602 Glenwood Drive in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000. The transaction was completed on April 2.

5. $165,000, single-family home at 617 Orchard Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 617 Orchard Street in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $165,000. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 875 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The deal was finalized on April 1.

6. $160,000, single-family home at 28540 West Thome Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 28540 West Thome Road in Rock Falls. The price was $160,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

7. $159,000, single-family home at 301 South West Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 301 South West Street in Sublette has been finalized. The price was $159,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,144 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $139. The deal was finalized on April 1.

8. $155,000, single-family home at 808B Village Lane

The single-family residence at 808B Village Lane in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000. The transaction was completed on April 7.

9. $150,000, single-family home at 121 East Lincoln Highway

A 1,092-square-foot single-family residence at 121 East Lincoln Highway in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $137 per square foot. The house was built in 1981. The deal was closed on April 2.

10. $147,000, three-bedroom home at 102 South Jackson Street

The single-family home at 102 South Jackson Street in Morrison has new owners. The price was $147,000. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 1,537 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $96. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 2.