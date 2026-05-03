What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in La Salle County in the week of April 20?

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $465,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 23 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $189,304, or $121 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $465,000, single-family home at 540 Pearl Street

A 3,303-square-foot single-family residence at 540 Pearl Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $465,000, $141 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The deal was closed on April 6.

2. $428,000, single-family home at 84 Mary Senica Avenue

The single-family residence at 84 Mary Senica Avenue in La Salle has new owners. The price was $428,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,123 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

3. $390,000, single-family home at 613 Hickory Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 613 Hickory Avenue in Oglesby. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on April 6.

4. $365,000, single-family home at 630 West Church Street

A 1,456-square-foot single-family residence at 630 West Church Street in Sheridan has been sold. The total purchase price was $365,000, $251 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The deal was finalized on April 9.

5. $280,000, single-family home at 303 Edwards Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 303 Edwards Avenue in La Salle has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 2,390 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The transaction was completed on April 6.

6. $245,000, single-family home at 2217 Boyce Place

The sale of the single-family residence at 2217 Boyce Place in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The home was built in 1949 and has a living area of 1,388 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The deal was closed on April 8.

7. $207,000, single-family home at 866 Lincoln Street

A 1,476-square-foot single-family residence at 866 Lincoln Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $207,000, $140 per square foot. The home was built in 1859. The transaction was completed on April 9.

8. $195,000, single-family home at 210 East North Street

The single-family residence at 210 East North Street in Leland has new owners. The price was $195,000. The deal was finalized on April 7.

9. $175,500, single-family home at 107 North Oneca Street

A 2,096-square-foot single-family residence at 107 North Oneca Street in Tonica has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,500, $84 per square foot. The home was built in 1905. The deal was closed on April 8.

10. $175,000, single-family home at 223 Oakwood Avenue, Unit A

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 223 Oakwood Avenue, Unit A in Oglesby. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,216 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $144. The deal was closed on April 6.