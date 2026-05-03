What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DeKalb County, reported April 20-26?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $490,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County over the past week.

In total, 29 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $306,431, or $284 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $490,000, single-family home at 932 Foxpointe Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 932 Foxpointe Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $490,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,074 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $456. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

2. $455,000, single-family home at 487 Quinlan Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 487 Quinlan Avenue in DeKalb. The price was $455,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

3. $415,000, single-family home at 30789 5 Points Road

The single-family residence at 30789 5 Points Road in Kingston has new owners. The price was $415,000. The transaction was completed on April 2.

4. $410,000, single-family home at 1410 Freed Road

A 1,675-square-foot single-family home at 1410 Freed Road in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $410,000, $245 per square foot. The home was built in 1969. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

5. $394,000, single-family home at 101 East Turner Place

A 1,114-square-foot single-family house at 101 East Turner Place in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $394,000, $354 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 1.

6. $385,000, residential home at 211 Leah Court

A 2,060-square-foot residential property at 211 Leah Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The house features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 3.

7. $385,000, four-bedroom home at 700 Susan Street

The single-family residence at 700 Susan Street in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,542 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $151. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 3.

8. $371,000, single-family home at 1205 South 1st Street

The single-family residence at 1205 South 1st Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $371,000. The transaction was completed on April 2.

9. $366,500, single-family home at 329 North Aspen Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 329 North Aspen Drive in Cortland has been finalized. The price was $366,500. The deal was finalized on March 31.

10. $335,000, residential home at 152 East Meadow Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 152 East Meadow Drive in Cortland. The price was $335,000. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 1,473 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The house features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.