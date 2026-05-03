Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County in the week of April 20

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.18 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 178 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $401,601, or $213 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.18 million, single-family home at 4052 Teak Circle

A 5,500-square-foot single-family home at 4052 Teak Circle in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,175,000, $214 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on April 10.

2. $1.11 million, single-family home at 2503 Skylane Drive

The single-family house at 2503 Skylane Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,105,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 3,553 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The transaction was completed on April 8.

3. $1.08 million, four-bedroom home at 2552 Dewes Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 2552 Dewes Lane in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,075,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 3,487 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $308. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 7.

4. $985,000, single-family home at 2250 Lisson Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2250 Lisson Road in Naperville. The price was $985,000. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 3,874 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 6.

5. $950,000, four-bedroom home at 4023 Juneberry Road

A 3,610-square-foot single-family home at 4023 Juneberry Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $263 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

6. $900,000, single-family home at 2344 Corn Lily Road

The sale of the single-family house at 2344 Corn Lily Road in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 2022. The transaction was completed on April 8.

7. $899,900, single-family home at 11683 Coquille Drive

A 3,993-square-foot single-family residence at 11683 Coquille Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $899,900, $225 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 10.

8. $830,000, single-family home at 5332 Cedar Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 5332 Cedar Drive in Naperville. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 2013 and the living area totals 3,216 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $258. The transaction was completed on April 9.

9. $827,500, single-family home at 24905 Chalk Hill Court

A 3,740-square-foot single-family home at 24905 Chalk Hill Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $827,500, $221 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The deal was finalized on April 7.

10. $801,000, single-family home at 16039 Ridgewood Drive

The single-family residence at 16039 Ridgewood Drive in Homer Glen has new owners. The price was $801,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,166 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 9.