Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kendall County, reported in the week of April 20

A single-family home in Plainfield that sold for $610,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 28 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $328,786. The average price per square foot was $194.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $610,000, three-bedroom house at 26918 Summergrove Drive

A 2,178-square-foot single-family residence at 26918 Summergrove Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $610,000, $280 per square foot. The home was built in 2018. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 10.

2. $467,500, single-family home at 2626 Cielo Court

The sale of the single-family home at 2626 Cielo Court in Montgomery has been finalized. The price was $467,500. The home was built in 2022 and has a living area of 2,439 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $192. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 10.

3. $445,000, four-bedroom house at 313 Kensington Drive

The single-family house at 313 Kensington Drive in Oswego has new owners. The price was $445,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,472 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $180. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.

4. $440,000, single-family home at 382 Hemlock Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 382 Hemlock Lane in Oswego. The price was $440,000. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 2,432 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

5. $436,000, single-family home at 75 Winter Hill Circle

A 2,248-square-foot single-family house at 75 Winter Hill Circle in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $436,000, $194 per square foot. The home was built in 1989. The deal was closed on April 15.

6. $420,000, three-bedroom house at 7804 Briarcliff Drive

A 2,012-square-foot single-family residence at 7804 Briarcliff Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000, $209 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

7. $410,000, four-bedroom house at 3051 Patterson Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3051 Patterson Road in Montgomery. The price was $410,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,660 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

8. $390,000, single-family home at 883 Prairie Crossing Drive

The sale of the single-family house at 883 Prairie Crossing Drive in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,677 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 10.

9. $375,000, single-family home at 8010 Wood River Street

The single-family residence at 8010 Wood River Street in Joliet has new owners. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 2015 and has a living area of 2,574 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The deal was finalized on April 10.

10. $362,000, single-family home at 7311 Fordham Lane

A 1,736-square-foot single-family residence at 7311 Fordham Lane in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $362,000, $209 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The transaction was completed on April 10.