Single-family home sells in Bourbonnais for $425,000

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 261 Mohawk Drive in Bourbonnais was sold on April 9. The purchase price was $425,000. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Bourbonnais have recently changed hands nearby:

· In January 2025, a single-family residence at 330 Mohawk Drive sold for $245,000.

· A single-family residence at 299 North Edgemere Court, sold in August 2025, for $257,000.

· At 672 Cherokee Drive, in January 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $275,000.