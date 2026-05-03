Single-family home sells for $925,000 in Downers Grove

A single-family home located at 3651 Red Bud Court in Downers Grove has a new owner since April 9.

The 3,045-square-foot home, built in 1971, was sold for $925,000, or $304 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April, a single-family residence at 1470 Wood Avenue sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $293.

· At 3600 Quince Court, in March, a 2,592-square-foot single-family house was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· A single-family residence at 1251 39th Street, sold in March, for $760,000, a price per square foot of $293.