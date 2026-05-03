Single-family home sells for $310,000 in Morris

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The home at 1932 Mountain Road in Morris was sold on April 10. The purchase price was $310,000. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Morris have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family residence at 1978 Eagle Drive, sold in December 2025, for $317,500.

· At 1993 Eagle Drive, in February 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $305,000.

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 1901 Locust Road sold for $410,000.