How much were the top 5 most expensive home sales in Bureau County, reported April 20 to 26?

A single-family home in Princeton that sold for $289,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County over the past week.

The county saw a total of five residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $152,300. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $289,000, single-family home at 2280 Timber Ridge Drive

The single-family home at 2280 Timber Ridge Drive in Princeton has new owners. The price was $289,000. The home was built in 1981. The transaction was completed on April 6.

2. $225,000, rural residence at 17394 1600 North Avenue

The sale of the rural residence at 17394 1600 North Avenue in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $225,000. The house was built in 1873. The deal was finalized on April 6.

3. $100,000, single-family home at 320 West Main Street

The single-family residence at 320 West Main Street in Buda has been sold. The total purchase price was $100,000. The deal was closed on April 6.

4. $77,500, single-family home at 507 North 1st Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 507 North 1st Street in Princeton. The price was $77,500. The house was built in 1890. The transaction was completed on April 6.

5. $70,000, single-family home at 215 West Devlin Street

The single-family residence at 215 West Devlin Street in Spring Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $70,000. The house was built in 1895. The deal was finalized on April 6.