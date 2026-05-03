How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in McHenry County, reported in the week of April 20?

A single-family home in Woodstock that sold for $1.15 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County over the past week.

In total, 106 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $379,741, or $207 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.15 million, single-family home at 3317 South Country Club Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3317 South Country Club Road in Woodstock. The price was $1.15 million. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 7,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The house features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 7.

2. $735,000, four-bedroom home at 1133 Bull Valley Drive

The single-family house at 1133 Bull Valley Drive in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $735,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,656 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 9.

3. $685,000, residential home at 4505 Giant Oak Drive

A 1,888-square-foot residential property at 4505 Giant Oak Drive in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $685,000, $363 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 9.

4. $670,000, two-bedroom home at 5290 Il Route 173

A 1,361-square-foot single-family residence at 5290 Il Route 173 in Richmond has been sold. The total purchase price was $670,000, $492 per square foot. The house was built in 1988. The home features two bedrooms. The deal was finalized on April 8.

5. $669,000, residential home at 12309 Garlieb Drive

The sale of the residential property at 12309 Garlieb Drive in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $669,000. The transaction was completed on April 8.

6. $660,000, residential home at 4209 Belson Lane

A 4,020-square-foot residential property at 4209 Belson Lane in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $660,000, $164 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 8.

7. $648,000, residential home at 7513 Inverway Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 7513 Inverway Drive in the Village of Lakewood. The price was $648,000. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 3,851 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The transaction was completed on April 7.

8. $645,000, residential home at 815 Bay Road

The sale of the residential property at 815 Bay Road in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $645,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 2,194 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $294. The deal was closed on April 9.

9. $615,000, residential home at 1677 Driftwood Lane

The residential property at 1677 Driftwood Lane in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $615,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 4,377 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The deal was finalized on April 10.

10. $580,000, residential home at 3920 Highview Drive

A 2,793-square-foot residential property at 3920 Highview Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 10.