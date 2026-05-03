How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kane County in the week of April 20?

A single-family home in Batavia that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

In total, 90 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $387,194. The average price per square foot was $202.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $800,000, single-family home at 723 Branson Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 723 Branson Drive in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $800,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,125 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

2. $780,000, four-bedroom home at 3N441 Vachel Lindsay Street

A 3,285-square-foot single-family house at 3N441 Vachel Lindsay Street in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $780,000, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 10.

3. $770,000, four-bedroom house at 1101 King Edward Avenue

A 3,277-square-foot single-family residence at 1101 King Edward Avenue in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $770,000, $235 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

4. $712,000, single-family home at 3656 Old Bridge Lane

The single-family house at 3656 Old Bridge Lane in Elgin has new owners. The price was $712,000. The deal was closed on April 15.

5. $674,000, single-family home at 1383 Dodson Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1383 Dodson Avenue in Elburn. The price was $674,000. The transaction was completed on April 14.

6. $658,000, single-family home at 6N372 Splitrail Lane

A 3,813-square-foot single-family home at 6N372 Splitrail Lane in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $658,000, $173 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. The deal was finalized on April 13.

7. $650,000, five-bedroom house at 11N080 Juliet Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 11N080 Juliet Drive in Elgin. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 3,445 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

8. $640,000, single-family home at 613 Hickory

The single-family house at 613 Hickory in Sugar Grove has new owners. The price was $640,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The deal was finalized on April 15.

9. $630,000, single-family home at 264 Rockville Lane

A 3,225-square-foot single-family residence at 264 Rockville Lane in Gilberts has been sold. The total purchase price was $630,000, $195 per square foot. The house was built in 2012. The transaction was completed on April 15.

10. $620,000, residential home at 634 Carlisle Road

The sale of the residential property at 634 Carlisle Road in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 1946 and has a living area of 2,894 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on April 13.