How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County, reported April 20-26?

A condominium in Chicago that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 1,153 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $487,995, or $259 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $5.5 million, condominium at 159 East Walton Place, Apt. 31A

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 159 East Walton Place, Apt. 31A in Chicago. The price was $5.5 million. The house was built in 1930 and the living area totals 5,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,000. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 9.

2. $3.45 million, single-family home at 2214 North Magnolia Avenue

A 5,500-square-foot single-family house at 2214 North Magnolia Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,450,000, $627 per square foot. The house was built in 2008. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

3. $3.35 million, single-family home at 2633 North Dayton Street

A 5,200-square-foot single-family residence at 2633 North Dayton Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,350,000, $644 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 16.

4. $3.2 million, five-bedroom home at 14 Ambriance Drive

The single-family home at 14 Ambriance Drive in Burr Ridge has new owners. The price was $3,200,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 9,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $333. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 13.

5. $3.1 million, single-family home at 213 Linden Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 213 Linden Street in Winnetka has been finalized. The price was $3,100,000. The home was built in 1914 and has a living area of 5,191 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $597. The house features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 14.

6. $2.8 million, five-bedroom home at 503 Kenilworth Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 503 Kenilworth Avenue in Kenilworth has been finalized. The price was $2,795,500. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 4,024 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $695. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 10.

7. $2.78 million, four-bedroom house at 759 Strawberry Hill Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 759 Strawberry Hill Drive in Glencoe. The price was $2.78 million. The house was built in 2025 and the living area totals 6,005 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $462. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 9.

8. $2.6 million, condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 4702

The condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 4702 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,600,000. The condo was built in 2022 and has a living area of 2,710 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $959. The transaction was completed on April 13.

9. $2.53 million, four-bedroom home at 23W711 Hobson Road

A 7,106-square-foot single-family home at 23W711 Hobson Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,530,000, $356 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 7.

10. $2.4 million, single-family home at 6227 North Sauganash Avenue

A 6,000-square-foot single-family house at 6227 North Sauganash Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,400,000, $400 per square foot. The house was built in 1956. The home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 15.