How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Grundy County, April 13 to 26?

A single-family home in Morris that sold for $925,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 37 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $335,763, or $188 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $925,000, single-family home at 5405 Deerfield Drive

A 2,888-square-foot single-family residence at 5405 Deerfield Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,000, $320 per square foot. The house was built in 1976. The transaction was completed on April 13.

2. $585,000, rural residence at 151 West High Street

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 151 West High Street in Morris. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 2,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The deal was closed on April 7.

3. $560,000, single-family home at 1020 Gladys Avenue

The single-family residence at 1020 Gladys Avenue in Morris has new owners. The price was $560,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,164 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The deal was finalized on April 8.

4. $550,000, single-family home at 2880 Country Oak Lane

A 3,529-square-foot single-family residence at 2880 Country Oak Lane in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $550,000, $156 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The deal was finalized on April 10.

5. $519,000, single-family home at 26729 West Allison Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 26729 West Allison Drive in Channahon has been finalized. The price was $519,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,281 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $158. The deal was closed on April 7.

6. $450,000, single-family home at 3555 Primrose Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3555 Primrose Lane in Morris. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,698 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $265. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 6.

7. $445,000, single-family home at 26003 South Old Farm Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 26003 South Old Farm Court in Channahon has been finalized. The price was $445,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,453 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The deal was closed on April 9.

8. $440,000, single-family home at 26629 South Kimberly Lane

The single-family residence at 26629 South Kimberly Lane in Channahon has new owners. The price was $440,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The transaction was completed on April 15.

9. $420,000, single-family home at 601 Edgewater Drive

A 2,406-square-foot single-family residence at 601 Edgewater Drive in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000, $175 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 1.

10. $390,000, single-family home at 1468 Sedge Pass

A 2,016-square-foot single-family residence at 1468 Sedge Pass in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $193 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The deal was finalized on April 1.