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How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Ogle County, reported in the week of April 13?

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By United Robots

A rural residence in Byron that sold for $470,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 18 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $231,639. The average price per square foot was $171.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $470,000, property at 9720 North Barker Road

The property at 9720 North Barker Road in Byron has new owners. The price was $470,000. The property living area totals 836 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $562. The transaction was completed on April 6.

2. $419,000, single-family home at 9345 North Oakleaf Court

The sale of the single-family house at 9345 North Oakleaf Court in Byron has been finalized. The price was $419,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $140. The deal was closed on April 1.

3. $385,000, single-family home at 5857 South Brooklyn Road

A 2,469-square-foot single-family residence at 5857 South Brooklyn Road in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $385,000, $156 per square foot. The house was built in 1978. The deal was finalized on March 30.

4. $362,000, single-family home at 10151 East Hickory Ridge Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10151 East Hickory Ridge Drive in Rochelle. The price was $362,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 2,434 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $149. The deal was finalized on April 2.

5. $295,000, single-family home at 6700 North Alpine Drive

A 1,522-square-foot single-family house at 6700 North Alpine Drive in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $194 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The deal was closed on March 30.

6. $292,000, single-family home at 5567 North Blackwood Road

The sale of the single-family home at 5567 North Blackwood Road in Davis Junction has been finalized. The price was $292,000. The home was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,308 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The transaction was completed on April 2.

7. $275,000, single-family home at 182 Autumnwood Lane

The single-family residence at 182 Autumnwood Lane in Davis Junction has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000. The deal was closed on April 6.

8. $250,000, single-family home at 8567 East Valley View Drive

The single-family house at 8567 East Valley View Drive in Stillman Valley has new owners. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,270 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The transaction was completed on April 6.

9. $200,000, condominium at 115 Katies Way

The condominium at 115 Katies Way in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000. The deal was finalized on March 27.

10. $188,500, single-family home at 5299 South Harlan Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5299 South Harlan Drive in Rochelle. The price was $188,500. The house was built in 1967 and the living area totals 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The deal was finalized on March 27.

Real EstateUnited RobotsOgle County Front HeadlinesOgle CountyRochelleByronStillman Valley