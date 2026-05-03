How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kankakee County, reported April 20-26?

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $447,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County over the past week.

In total, 21 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $200,119.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $447,000, single-family home at 3208 Stonefence Drive

The single-family residence at 3208 Stonefence Drive in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $447,000. The transaction was completed on April 6.

2. $425,000, single-family home at 261 Mohawk Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 261 Mohawk Drive in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $425,000. The deal was closed on April 9.

3. $265,000, residential home at 698 West River Street

The residential property at 698 West River Street in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $265,000. The deal was finalized on April 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $265,000, single-family home at 1103 South Evergreen Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1103 South Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $265,000. The deal was finalized on April 7.

5. $255,500, condominium at 453 Stonegate Way

The condominium at 453 Stonegate Way in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $255,500. The deal was closed on April 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $240,000, single-family home at 16 Kim Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 16 Kim Drive in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $240,000. The transaction was completed on April 6.

7. $225,000, single-family home at 1278 Theresa Lane

The single-family residence at 1278 Theresa Lane in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $225,000. The deal was finalized on April 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $215,000, single-family home at 120 East 6th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 120 East 6th Street in Momence. The price was $215,000. The transaction was completed on April 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $209,000, single-family home at 201 East Vanderkarr Road

The single-family residence at 201 East Vanderkarr Road in Saint Anne has been sold. The total purchase price was $209,000. The deal was closed on April 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $208,000, residential home at 2229 Trappers Lane

The residential property at 2229 Trappers Lane in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $208,000. The deal was finalized on April 10.