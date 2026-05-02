What were the best deals for residential properties in Ogle County the week of April 20?

A single-family home in Oregon that sold for $76,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County in the past week was $234,808. The average price per square foot ended up at $193. A total of 14 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,536 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $76,500, single-family home at 605 Webster Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 605 Webster Street in Oregon. The price was $76,500. The house was built in 1958 and the living area totals 1,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $67. The deal was closed on April 6.

2. $110,000, single-family home at 202 North Etnyre Avenue

The single-family home at 202 North Etnyre Avenue in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $110,000. The transaction was completed on April 7.

3. $115,000, single-family home at 205 Sunset Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 205 Sunset Lane in Mount Morris has been finalized. The price was $115,000. The home living area totals 768 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 31.

4. $150,000, single-family home at 236 East 5th Street

A 1,034-square-foot single-family residence at 236 East 5th Street in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $145 per square foot. The house was built in 1955. The deal was finalized on March 31.

5. $161,000, single-family home at 500 Woolf Court

The single-family house at 500 Woolf Court in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $161,000. The home was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $110. The deal was closed on April 6.

6. $162,000, single-family home at 1164 Westview Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1164 Westview Drive in Rochelle. The price was $162,000. The house was built in 1958 and the living area totals 1,064 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The transaction was completed on March 31.