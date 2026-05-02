What were the best deals for residential properties in Grundy County the week of April 13?

A single-family home in Dwight that sold for $299,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Grundy County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Grundy County in the past week was $335,763. The average price per square foot was $259. A total of 37 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,868 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $299,500, single-family home at 10940 South Dwight Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 10940 South Dwight Road in Dwight. The price was $299,500. The deal was finalized on April 10.

2. $300,000, single-family home at 2635 South Jugtown Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2635 South Jugtown Road in Coal City has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The deal was closed on April 1.

3. $310,000, single-family home at 1932 Mountain Road

The single-family residence at 1932 Mountain Road in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $310,000. The transaction was completed on April 10.

4. $310,000, single-family home at 1647 Dupont Avenue

A 1,653-square-foot single-family residence at 1647 Dupont Avenue in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $310,000, $188 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The deal was finalized on March 30.

5. $327,000, single-family home at 1010 Burla Drive, Unit D

The single-family residence at 1010 Burla Drive, Unit D in Morris has new owners. The price was $327,000. The home was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,506 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 6.

6. $330,900, single-family home at 1519 Carol Anne Drive

A 1,276-square-foot single-family residence at 1519 Carol Anne Drive in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $330,900, $259 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The transaction was completed on March 27.

7. $339,000, single-family home at 1659 Dupont Avenue

A 1,653-square-foot single-family residence at 1659 Dupont Avenue in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $339,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The transaction was completed on April 6.

8. $340,000, single-family home at 478 South Linda Street

The single-family residence at 478 South Linda Street in Coal City has new owners. The price was $340,000. The home was built in 1982 and has a living area of 1,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The deal was closed on April 9.

9. $350,000, single-family home at 102 Hickory Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 102 Hickory Lane in Morris. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 1978 and the living area totals 1,328 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $264. The deal was finalized on March 26.

10. $350,000, single-family home at 26461 West Stonebriar Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 26461 West Stonebriar Way in Channahon has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 1,392 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $251. The deal was finalized on April 2.