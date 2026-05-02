Week of April 20: Best residential property deals in Lee County / Whiteside

A single-family home in Rock Falls that sold for $44,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside over the last week was $156,733. The average price per square foot ended up at $182. A total of 17 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,464 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $44,500, single-family home at 1404 13th Avenue

The single-family home at 1404 13th Avenue in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $44,500. The deal was finalized on April 6.

2. $67,500, single-family home at 1408 16th Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 1408 16th Avenue in Sterling has been finalized. The price was $67,500. The transaction was completed on April 2.

3. $99,000, single-family home at 406 South Genesee Street

The single-family house at 406 South Genesee Street in Morrison has been sold. The total purchase price was $99,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

4. $106,000, single-family home at 927 Washington Avenue

A 1,536-square-foot single-family residence at 927 Washington Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $106,000, $69 per square foot. The home was built in 1959. The deal was finalized on March 31.

5. $108,000, single-family home at 515 13th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 515 13th Avenue in Rock Falls. The price was $108,000. The deal was closed on April 2.

6. $115,000, single-family home at 502 3rd Street W

The sale of the single-family house at 502 3rd Street W in Lyndon has been finalized. The price was $115,000. The transaction was completed on April 2.

7. $147,000, three-bedroom house at 102 South Jackson Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 102 South Jackson Street in Morrison. The price was $147,000. The house was built in 1938 and the living area totals 1,537 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $96. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on April 2.

8. $150,000, single-family home at 121 East Lincoln Highway

A 1,092-square-foot single-family residence at 121 East Lincoln Highway in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000, $137 per square foot. The home was built in 1981. The transaction was completed on April 2.