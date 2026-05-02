Week of April 20: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in Gilberts that sold for $360,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $387,194, or $244 per square foot. A total of 90 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,890 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $360,000, single-family home at 102 Town Center Boulevard

The sale of the single-family home at 102 Town Center Boulevard in Gilberts has been finalized. The price was $360,000. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $153. The deal was finalized on April 10.

2. $360,000, single-family home at 2140 Sandburg Drive

A 1,906-square-foot single-family residence at 2140 Sandburg Drive in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $360,000, $189 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

3. $365,000, single-family home at 12230 Songbird Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 12230 Songbird Lane in Huntley. The price was $365,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 1,514 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $241. The transaction was completed on April 15.

4. $375,000, residential home at 3385 Saint Michel Court

The residential property at 3385 Saint Michel Court in Saint Charles has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,026 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

5. $378,000, single-family home at 1348 Sheffield Drive

A 1,650-square-foot single-family residence at 1348 Sheffield Drive in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $378,000, $229 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 14.

6. $379,000, single-family home at 332 Evergreen Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 332 Evergreen Drive in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $379,000. The home was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,380 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $275. The home features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on April 13.

7. $380,000, three-bedroom house at 2809 Forestview Drive

A 1,583-square-foot single-family house at 2809 Forestview Drive in Carpentersville has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $240 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 14.

8. $390,000, single-family home at 980 Sears Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 980 Sears Circle in Elburn. The price was $390,000. The transaction was completed on April 15.

9. $390,000, single-family home at 813 Glen Cove Lane

The single-family house at 813 Glen Cove Lane in Pingree Grove has new owners. The price was $390,000. The home was built in 2010 and has a living area of 2,460 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $159. The deal was finalized on April 14.

10. $394,000, single-family home at 3656 Reddington Circle

The single-family home at 3656 Reddington Circle in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $394,000. The deal was finalized on April 15.