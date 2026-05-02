Residential home in DeKalb sells for $208,000

A residential property, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 1472 Cambria Drive, Unit 214-5 in DeKalb was sold on April 14. The purchase price was $208,000. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 559 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In March, a residential property at 1526 Grand Drive, Unit 203-5 in DeKalb sold for $205,000.

· At 927 Seaman Avenue, Unit 214-5 in DeKalb, in August 2025, a residential property was sold for $245,000.