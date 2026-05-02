McHenry County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of April 20?

A residential home in Crystal Lake that sold for $280,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $379,741. The average price per square foot ended up at $242. A total of 108 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,040 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $280,000, residential home at 528 Penny Lane, Unit 28-F-528

The sale of the residential property at 528 Penny Lane, Unit 28-F-528 in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,661 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 10.

2. $280,000, residential home at 9888 Wakefield Lane

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 9888 Wakefield Lane in Huntley. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,507 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The deal was finalized on April 10.

3. $282,000, residential home at 1281 Merrimack Court

The residential property at 1281 Merrimack Court in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $282,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 1,766 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 10.

4. $285,000, residential home at 1200 Hillside View

A 1,048-square-foot residential property at 1200 Hillside View in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $272 per square foot. The home was built in 1953. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 10.

5. $285,000, residential home at 935 Viewpoint Drive

A 1,617-square-foot residential property at 935 Viewpoint Drive in Lake In The Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $176 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 7.

6. $290,000, residential home at 338 Timber Drive

The residential property at 338 Timber Drive in Harvard has new owners. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,378 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The deal was finalized on April 9.

7. $290,000, residential home at 1114 West Wood Street

The sale of the residential property at 1114 West Wood Street in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,288 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 6.

8. $291,000, residential home at 4804 Rose Street

A 1,538-square-foot residential property at 4804 Rose Street in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $291,000, $189 per square foot. The home was built in 1955. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on April 8.

9. $294,000, residential home at 1907 Grandview Drive

A 1,152-square-foot residential property at 1907 Grandview Drive in Johnsburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $294,000, $255 per square foot. The house was built in 1975. The transaction was completed on April 7.

10. $300,000, residential home at 1001 Draper Road

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1001 Draper Road in McHenry. The price was $300,000. The deal was closed on April 6.