Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

Sale closed in Rock Falls: $235,000 for a single-family home

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

The single-family residence located at 406 Circle Drive in Rock Falls was sold on April 8. The purchase price was $235,000.

The lot of the property covers an area of 13,504 square feet.

These nearby homes in Rock Falls have also recently changed hands:

· At 433 Martin Road, in October 2025, a single-family home was sold for $200,000.

· In September 2025, a single-family house at 424 Meadow Lark Lane sold for $190,000.

· A single-family residence at 506 Wiker Drive, sold in May 2025, for $135,000.

Real EstateUnited Robots