Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $379,900

The single-family residence located at 2010 Primrose Drive in Plainfield was sold on April 14, for $379,900, or $192 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,982 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,580 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,900-square-foot single-family home at 2018 Olde Mill Road, sold in November 2025, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· In July 2025, a 2,186-square-foot single-family house at 2105 Primrose Drive sold for $429,900, a price per square foot of $197.

· At 2020 Saint Andrews Drive, in October 2025, a 2,714-square-foot single-family home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $192.