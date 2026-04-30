Single-family home sells for $345,000 in Joliet

A 1,871-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 4612 Edinburgh Court in Joliet was sold on April 15 for $345,000, or $184 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,555 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In June 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family residence at 935 Summit Creek Drive in Joliet sold for $298,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· A 1,701-square-foot single-family home at 1022 Edinburgh Court in Joliet, sold in December 2025, for $338,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1022 Duran Court in Joliet, in April 2025, a 1,531-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $212.