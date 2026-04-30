Sale closed in St. Charles: $640,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 122 North 11th Avenue in St. Charles changed ownership on April 17.

The 2,678-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $640,000, or $239 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 11,382 square feet.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently been sold:

· At 28 North 12th Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,258-square-foot single-family home was sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 1210 North Wing Avenue sold for $441,500, a price per square foot of $275. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,195-square-foot single-family house at 205 North 10th Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $339,000, a price per square foot of $284.