Five-bedroom home in Sycamore goes for $405,000

A single-family residence located at 1524 John Street in Sycamore changed owners on April 10.

The 1,108-square-foot house, built in 1989, was sold for $405,000, or $366 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,000 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family home at 700 Susan Street in Sycamore, sold in April, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1410 Freed Road in Sycamore, in April, a 1,675-square-foot single-family house was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.