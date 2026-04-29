Single-family home sells in Joliet for $360,000

The single-family house located at 3716 Fiday Road in Joliet was sold on April 10, for $360,000, or $228 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,577 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,756 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,194-square-foot single-family home at 3100 Jo Ann Drive, sold in March, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $285.

· In November 2025, a 1,702-square-foot single-family residence at 3702 Landings Road sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3812 Landings Road, in January, a 2,206-square-foot single-family house was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.