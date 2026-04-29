Single-family home sells in Geneva for $875,000

The single-family residence located at 369 Fritz Lane in Geneva was sold on April 16. The purchase price was $875,000.

The property sits on a 13,378-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· At 340 Southampton Drive, in May 2025, a 2,436-square-foot single-family house was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,382-square-foot single-family home at 2101 South Street sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,346-square-foot single-family house at 345 Southampton Drive, sold in October 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.