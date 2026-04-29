Single-family home sells for $770,000 in St. Charles

The single-family house located at 1101 King Edward Avenue in St. Charles was sold on April 14, for $770,000, or $235 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 3,277 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 15,115 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,850-square-foot single-family residence at 3753 Queen Anne Court, sold in December 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3716 King Charles Lane, in October 2025, a 1,755-square-foot single-family home was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,799-square-foot single-family residence at 3701 King Charles Lane sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.