Single-family home in Joliet sells for $284,900

The single-family home located at 562 Spring Leaf Drive in Joliet was sold on April 13. The purchase price was $284,900.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been purchased:

· At 605 Berry Ridge Drive, in October 2025, a 1,579-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,696-square-foot single-family house at 646 Spring Leaf Drive, sold in September 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $153.

· In November 2025, a 1,560-square-foot single-family house at 644 Spring Leaf Drive sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $154.