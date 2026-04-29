Sale closed in Geneva: $2.52 million for a five-bedroom house

The single-family home located at 615 Easton Avenue in Geneva was sold on April 17, for $2.52 million, or $436 per square foot.

The home, built in 1972, has an interior space of 5,762 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· In January 2025, a 4,800-square-foot single-family residence at 316 Elizabeth Place sold for $1.75 million, a price per square foot of $365. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 316 Elizabeth Place, in January 2025, a 9,666-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.75 million, a price per square foot of $181. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 3,182-square-foot single-family home at 926 Sunset Road, sold in January 2025, for $2.25 million, a price per square foot of $707. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.