Sale closed in Batavia: $747,500 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 1816 Burnell Court in Batavia was sold on April 16, for $747,500, or $238 per square foot.

The home, built in 1997, has an interior space of 3,141 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,214-square-foot single-family house at 801 Ekman Drive, sold in September 2025, for $750,000, a price per square foot of $233.

· In August 2025, a 3,053-square-foot single-family residence at 624 Pottawatomie Trail sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $221.

· At 620 Pottawatomie Trail, in July 2025, a 3,166-square-foot single-family house was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $223.