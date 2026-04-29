Oswego: Four-bedroom home sells for $363,000

A 2,036-square-foot single-family home, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The house at 57 Seton Creek Drive in Oswego was sold on April 16 for $363,000, or $178 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 417 Richmond Court, in April 2025, a 1,252-square-foot single-family house was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,435-square-foot single-family residence at 226 Mondovi Drive, sold in March 2025, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,229-square-foot single-family residence at 567 Heritage Drive sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.