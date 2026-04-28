Single-family home in Tinley Park goes for $647,500

The single-family residence located at 8607 Glenshire Street in Tinley Park was sold on April 15, for $647,500, or $163 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 3,967 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In November 2025, a 2,454-square-foot single-family house at 8643 Glenshire Street sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,915-square-foot single-family home at 19601 Greenview Place, sold in August 2025, for $565,500, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8520 Meadows Edge Trail, in March 2025, a 2,863-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.