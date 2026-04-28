Single-family home in Sycamore sells for $404,000

A single-family house located at 1102 Oxford Circle in Sycamore changed owners on April 9.

The 1,790-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $404,000, or $226 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 12,005 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 1071 Alexandria Drive in Sycamore, sold in March, for $264,500, a price per square foot of $232. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family home at 176 Alfred Drive in Sycamore sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.